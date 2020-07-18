The Syria Crisis: No Lost Generation Advocacy Brief, June 2020

In 2020, nine years after the start of the conflict in Syria, the situation remains dire for millions of children, adolescents and youth. As of end 2019, more than 7.5 MILLION SYRIAN CHILDREN ARE IN NEED 2.6 MILLION CHILDREN internally displaced in Syria 2.5 MILLION CHILDREN registered as refugees in Turkey,

Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

More recently, the economic shock, the COVID19 pandemic and country measures adopted to contain the spread of the virus, while necessary from a public health perspective, have greatly exacerbated the vulnerabilities these children and young people face in terms of their access to education, health and protection, including civil documentation.

The immediate impact on their wellbeing is already evident, with most education and protection facilities, as well as youth/community centres, including child friendly spaces, closed. Lockdowns, closures and curfews are likely to have far reaching psychosocial and socio-economic impact on Syrian families and host communities now and in the future, including a higher burden for adolescent girls and young women on domestic and caretaking responsibilities, increase of negative coping mechanisms such as child marriage and a highteened risk of gender based violence, exclusion from sexual and reproductive services and disparities in access to technology and connectivity.

The “No Lost Generation” (NLG) partners are working through integrated responses to reach Syrian and host communities’ children, adolescents and youth to remain engaged in learning, protected from violence and exploitation and empowered to be agents for positive change in their communities.

This approach is anchored on the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) and aims to amplify its focus on children, adolescents and youth.

While some progress has been made, immense challenges remain and a sustained response to the plight of Syrian children, as well as Palestinian refugee children from Syria, is more necessary than ever. The conflict continues to claim lives, many of whom are children or young people, compromising the future of next generations of children.