Syria: a crisis in its 9th year in 9 figures

Over the past three months, intense hostilities in Idleb province and Hama Governorate in north-western Syria have killed close to 500 civilians and displaced more than 440,000. An early August ceasefire was broken after only three days. Looking back, nine years of brutal conflict across Syria have triggered an unprecedented wave of refugee movements and internal displacement. Half of the Syrian population, or nearly 12 million people, have been forced from their homes. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have lost their lives. And the country‘s infrastructure and economy are in tatters.

The war in Syria will be nine years old in March 2020. Although the conflict may be generating fewer headlines nine years on, it remains one of the world‘s most complex humanitarian crises. Here is a snapshot of the Syria conflict in numbers.

