09 Aug 2019

Syria: a crisis in its 9th year in 9 figures

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original

Over the past three months, intense hostilities in Idleb province and Hama Governorate in north-western Syria have killed close to 500 civilians and displaced more than 440,000. An early August ceasefire was broken after only three days. Looking back, nine years of brutal conflict across Syria have triggered an unprecedented wave of refugee movements and internal displacement. Half of the Syrian population, or nearly 12 million people, have been forced from their homes. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have lost their lives. And the country‘s infrastructure and economy are in tatters.

The war in Syria will be nine years old in March 2020. Although the conflict may be generating fewer headlines nine years on, it remains one of the world‘s most complex humanitarian crises. Here is a snapshot of the Syria conflict in numbers.

Read more on UNOCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.