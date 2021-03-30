Syria Crisis IOM Consolidated Appeal 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

After 10 years of war, the crisis in Syria continues to affect the lives of millions. 6.6 million people are internally displaced country-wide, while another 5.6 million Syrians remain as refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. Affected populations face mounting challenges due to prolonged and protracted displacement, poor living conditions, restricted economic opportunities, and limited humanitarian access. These conditions have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing financial crises, exacerbating the existing vulnerabilities of affected populations. Humanitarian needs in Northwest Syria (NWS) are especially dire, where 2.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sought refuge near the Turkish border. Despite a decrease in large-scale military operations since a March 2020 ceasefire, sporadic hostilities have persisted and cross-border humanitarian access is limited to one border crossing point. In 2021, IOM will respond to support resilience and decrease dependency for displaced Syrians and host communities, who together face a compounding and multifaceted crisis. IOM assistance will be needs-based, inclusive, and principled upon the Humanitarian Imperative above all else.