Syria Crisis Education Response - September 2018 Update

In 2017, around one in three school-age Syrian children were out of school inside Syria and the five host countries. Barriers to access and effective learning are complex and include beyond the education sector, a wide range of protection and socio-economic issues that contribute to negative coping mechanisms, such as child marriage, recruitment by armed forces, and child labour. No Lost Generation (NLG) partners have been working together to address challenges that children affected by the Syria crisis and their families face to access quality education opportunities. Following the recommendations of the ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’ Conference in April 2018, the response has been focusing on addressing these challenges through:

• Expanding multiple pathways to learning, focusing on youth, and securing recognized and certified learning opportunities, including technical and vocational training.

• Prioritizing learning and the acquisition of skills, with adequate tools for monitoring learning outcomes to inform evidence-based decision making.

• Improving multi-sectoral responses that link education, protection and livelihood interventions.

• Ensuring flexible medium-term and adequately financed plans, and strengthen coordination and accountability among all stakeholders.

SITUATION AND RESPONSE

IN TURKEY, LEBANON, JORDAN, IRAQ AND EGYPT

Two out of three school-age Syrian children are attending either formal or regulated non-formal education (NFE) programmes. While the percentage of out-of-school children reduced from 41% in 2016 to 35% in 2017, almost 700,000 children, mainly the most vulnerable and those with disabilities, remain out of school in the host countries.

Overall, nearly 2.3 million children, youth, teachers and education personnel benefitted from education interventions during the last trimester of the 2017/2018 school year:

• 1,345 classrooms were constructed, established or rehabilitated, and education supplies were provided to over 21,000 children (3-17 years).

• Education partners have supported the double-shifts in 207 schools in host communities in Jordan and 349 in Lebanon.

• Over 155,000 children were reached by NFE programmes, including over 27,000 children in Lebanon, where an additional 20,000 children at risk of dropout were supported with retention support programmes. In Turkey, the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) began in May 2018 and has reached 1,637 children aged between 10 to 18 who have missed three or more years of schooling, and is expected to reach 20,000 children in the coming school year.

• Learning Support Services in Jordan’s Makani Centres has benefitted 39,000 local and Syrian children. In Egypt, more than 15,000 refugee and host community children are being targeted through different life skills game-based and art-based structured workshops and camps.

• Over 730,000 children benefitted from education related social protection programmes. In Turkey, more than 368,000 children have benefited from the conditional cash transfer for education programme as of July 2018. In Iraq, the cash transfer for education will support an additional 6,000 children for the 2018/19 school year. In Lebanon Child Protection in Schools Policy was launched in May 2018, as another step to ensure protection of children and youth at schools.

• To date, nearly 8,000 scholarships were awarded to Syrian youth for university degrees, TVET and preparatory language courses in preparation for entry to university.

• Almost 35,000 teachers and education personnel received training on child-centred and protective pedagogies, and incentives were provided to over 15,000 teachers in Turkey and Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

• In Iraq, school-based management has been rolled out in over 670 schools.