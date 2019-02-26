Syria crisis - Al-Hol Camp, Al-Hasakeh Governorate - Issue 1, 26 February 2019

47,000 Internally displaced people in Al-Hol camp medical mobile teams, health units and medical points supported by WHO

7 medical mobile teams, health units and medical points supported by WHO

700 Average medical consultations provided each day

55,642 medical treatments delivered by WHO since 1 January

494 Patients referred to hospitals in AlHasakeh since 4 December

SITUATION

Over the last three months, more than 37 000 people, mainly women and children fleeing hostilities in rural areas of neighbouring Deir-ez-Zor, have arrived in Al-Hol camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

As of 23 February, there were 73 registered deaths. Infants accounted for almost two thirds of all deaths.

Almost two thirds of deaths have occurred in different areas of the camp, and the remaining third have occurred in hospitals. Many infants and young children have perished from hypothermia on the way to or shortly after arrival at the camp.

The camp is severely overcrowded and there are huge bottlenecks in the reception area. Once new arrivals have completed administrative and security screening, they remain inside the reception area until space to accommodate them has been identified. People who do not complete screening on the day of their arrival are forced to sleep in the open.

Even after screening is completed, many people continue to sleep outside because there are not enough shelters in the reception area to accommodate them. The few shelters that are available are overflowing with people who are waiting to be transferred to other parts of the camp.

Those sleeping outside, most of whom are vulnerable women and children, are exposed to the cold, wind and rain. Their situation is made worse by the fact that they do not receive blankets, mattresses, clothes and other assistance until they have been transferred to shelters in the reception area.

Protection is a serious issue. Women and children have been left without assistance for several days. High value items such as money and jewellery have been confiscated from new arrivals.

Other problems in the overcrowded reception area include shortages of essential medicines and water and sanitation facilities. High numbers of children and pregnant women remain stranded in this area and have no access to nearby maternal and child health and reproductive health care services.

The main health conditions in the camp include malnutrition, lice and scabies.

There are shortages of health care services throughout the camp.

The referral system faces several challenges mainly related to the lack of hospitals and secondary health care facilities in surrounding areas. The WHO-supported Al-Hikma private hospital in Al-Hasakeh is overwhelmed and struggling to manage the influx of new patients.

The situation is likely to worsen as thousands of new displaced people continue to arrive at the camp. Many of these people require emergency health care on arrival because there are very few health care facilities in rural Deir-ez-Zor. (All public health facilities in Hajin, from where many displaced people have fled, are nonfunctioning.)