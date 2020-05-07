Syria
Syria: COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Flash Update #2 (9th - 22nd April 2020)
Attachments
Those at risk and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance also include: pregnant and lactating women, widows, children, people with disabilities, the elderly and those whose coping mechanism are drastically diminished. The effects of self-isolation and quarantine, lockdown and movement restrictions have created a new wave of GBV risks and significant limitations in availability and access to protection services, including, but not limited to, case management and psychosocial support.