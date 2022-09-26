Syria: Country Program Overview

Crisis History

The devastating crisis in Syria, now in its eleventh year, has led to over 500,000 deaths and 11.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Conflict has decimated the country’s infrastructure and has taken a particularly hard toll on the health sector, with at least half of all hospitals destroyed, as much as 70% of the health workforce displaced from the country, and at least 932 health workers killed since 2011. The medical personnel who remain lack capacity building opportunities; thus, there is a shortage of medical specialists, especially internal medicine doctors, cardiologists, and chronic disease specialists.

There is a shortage of medications and medical supplies due to insecurity, damaged roads, bureaucratic obstacles, and import restrictions. Access to health care is especially poor in rural areas. Low vaccination rates and a breakdown of water and sanitation systems has contributed to outbreaks of disease including measles, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever.

Vulnerable groups such as women, children, internally displaced people (IDP), people with disabilities (PWD), and people with mental health concerns see the greatest impact on health and wellbeing. There is a huge gap in mental health care. In north-west Syria, there are only 3 trained psychiatrists and only 2 facilities providing inpatient services for acute and severe cases of mental illness. Similarly, there is a shortage of physical therapy and rehabilitation options for PWD.

The crisis in Syria has displaced at least 13.5 million people from their homes, making it the world’s largest displacement crisis. Currently in Syria, there are at least 6.6 million IDP and 5.5 million Syrian refugees in neighboring countries. There is not enough shelter for IDP families and many are finding shelter under the trees or in mosques. These families are incredibly vulnerable to harsh weather, and heating, winter clothes and blankets are essential needs during the winter season. There is an urgent need for additional, immediate humanitarian assistance including shelter, evacuation and relocation, food, winterization materials, as well as health and psychosocial services.

In addition to the humanitarian crisis, a persistent economic crisis has resulted in 80% of the population living below the poverty line. Currently, there are 9.3 million food-insecure people in Syria and malnutrition is a major issue. Syrian refugees in neighboring countries are also vulnerable to poverty; for example, 62% of Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley are unemployed.

Refugees cite cost as the main barrier to access healthcare at the primary and hospital level.