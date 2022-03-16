Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 87, February 2022

Highlights

In February, the national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by two percent compared with January 2022, reaching SYP 231,004 (USD 92.4 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD). This is the sixth consecutive month registering the highest ever recorded average price since monitoring started (2013).

FAO’s Global Food Price Index averaged 140.7 points in February 2022, its highest ever recorded level, 3.1 points higher than the previous peak reached in February 2011.

The Minimum Expenditure Basket in Syria covering 28 commodities, 20 of which food items, increased by 5.9 percent m-o-m and by 25.1 percent since September 2021.

The Government of Syria updated its eligibility targeting criteria for Syrian households receiving subsidised commodities. The change has affected 15 percent of Syrian households (about 600,000 households) who will no longer be eligible to receive these subsidies.

In February 2022, the Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate weakened by 1 percent, reaching SYP 3,634/USD. The Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate has depreciated by 11 percent since February 2021. The official exchange rate remains SYP 2,500/USD.

Standard Food Basket

In February 2022, the national average price of a standard reference food basket1 increased by two percent since January 2022, reaching SYP 231,004. The national average food basket price was 34 percent higher than that of August 2021 (six months ago) and 71 percent higher compared to February 2021 (Figure 1). February marked the highest ever recorded monthly average reference food basket price since monitoring started in 2013, representing the sixth consecutive month with record levels for the national average reference food basket price.

Month-on-month (m-o-m), 10 governorates recorded an increasing average reference food basket price in February 2022. Idleb remains the governorate with the highest average food basket price at SYP 257,890, down one percent m-o-m while AlHasakeh remains the governorate reporting the lowest average price at SYP 210,643 up two percent m-o-m.

The highest m-o-m increase of six percent was reported in Rural Damascus, Damascus and Deir-ezZor, where the price of the basket reached SYP 233,501, SYP 231,541, and SYP 217,798, respectively. The lowest m-o-m increase (minus one percent) was reported in Idleb, Tartous, and Hama where the price of the basket reached SYP 257,890, SYP 251,138, and SYP 223,916, respectively. Lattakia’s average reference food basket price remained unchanged m-o-m at SYP 225,786 (Figure 1).

Year-on-year (y-o-y), the price of the reference food basket has significantly increased across all 14 governorates. Dar’a recorded the highest increase (up 111 percent), while Idleb recorded the lowest increase (up 72 percent) - Chart 1.