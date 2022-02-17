Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 86, January 2022

Highlights

In January, the national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by two percent compared with December 2021, reaching SYP 225,398 (USD 90 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD). This is the fifth consecutive month registering the highest ever recorded average price since monitoring started (2013).

FAO’s annual Food Price Index for 2021 reached 125.7 points, edging closer to its all-time high 131.9 points in 2011. FAO’s Food Price Index for January 2022 was at 135.7 points, increasing by 1.1 points since December 2021.

WFP’s Minimum Expenditure Basket in Syria covering 28 commodities 20 of which food items, increased by 4.8 percent m-o-m and by 18.1 percent since September 2021.

In January 2022, the national average non-skilled labour wage, representing construction, off-loading and agricultural labour, was recorded at SYP 9,557/ day (up 11 percent m-o-m) trailing the ever increasing price of goods in Syria.