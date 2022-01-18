Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 85, December 2021

Highlights

○ In December, the national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by three percent compared with November 2021, reaching SYP 220,112 (USD 88 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD). This is the fourth consecutive month registering the highest ever recorded price since monitoring started (2013).

○ The national average retail price of wheat flour reached SYP 2,381/kg in December 2021, an increase of 27 percent compared to June 2021 and of 89 percent from December 2020, representing more than 68 times the wheat flour price of March 2011 (prior to the conflict in Syria).

○ On 11 December, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection increased the price of the subsidized 90-Octane gasoline sold through the electronic card from SYP 750/litre to SYP 1,100/litre.

○ On 15 December, two official Decrees were issued raising the salaries and wages of civil servants, military workers and private professionals by 30 percent as well as raising pensions by 25 percent, representing the second increase in the official national salary levels during 2021.

