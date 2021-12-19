Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 84, November 2021

Highlights

○ In November, the national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket reached its highest ever recorded level since monitoring started (2013), increasing by five percent between October and November 2021 and reaching SYP 213,223 (USD 85 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

○ On 1 November, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection (MoITCP) increased the price of domestic gas cylinders sold through the electronic card from SYP 4,200/10 kg to SYP 9,700/10 kg. On 13 November, the MoITCP also set the price of diesel and 90-octane gasoline that is distributed outside the allocations and through the electronic card, at SYP 1,700/L and SYP 2,500/L, respectively.

○ The continued depreciation of the Turkish Lira against the US dollar has significantly increased prices in November throughout the opposition-held areas in Northwest Syria. M-o-m, the price of vegetable oil, wheat flour and sugar increased in Turkish Lira by 21, 17 and 14 percent respectively.

○ In November 2021, the Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate weakened by 0.3 percent, reaching SYP 3,486/USD. The Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate has depreciated by 24 percent since November 2020.