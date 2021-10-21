Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 82, September 2021

Highlights

In September, the national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket reached its highest ever recorded level since monitoring started (2013), increasing by seven percent between August and September 2021 and reaching SYP 186,319 (USD 75 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

In Dar’a Al-Balad, the average food basket price reached SYP 225,169 in September 2021, marking an increase of 18 percent from the level recorded in July 2021 (pre-escalation of hostilities in Dar'a Al-Balad).

The informal national average price of transport diesel and one butane gas cylinder (25,000 L) increased respectively by 22 and 48 percent in September compared to August 2021, reaching SYP 2,796/litre and SYP 73,482/refill respectively.

In September 2021, the Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate weakened by two percent, reaching SYP 3,443/USD. Compared to September 2020, the informal Syrian pound exchange rate has depreciated by 36 percent and by 82 percent compared to October 2019 (start of Lebanese financial crises).