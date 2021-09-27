Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 81, August 2021

Highlights

The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by four percent between July and August 2021, reaching SYP 173,634 (USD 69 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

On 7 August, the Governor of Damascus issued a decision to stipulate specific opening and closing times for all commercial markets, shops, restaurants, and various economic activities in the governorate, aiming to save energy to be redirected to residential users.

On 15 August, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection announced subsidised bread distributions through smart cards and restricted delivery to weekly quotas by family size.

In August 2021, the Syrian pound’s informal exchange rate weakened by four percent, reaching SYP 3,358/USD.

Compared to July 2020, the Syrian pound depreciated by 36 percent.

The informal national average price of transport diesel and one butane gas cylinder (25,000 L) increased respectively by 10 and 31 percent in August compared to July 2021, reaching SYP 2,297/ litre and SYP 49,612/refill.