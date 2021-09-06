Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 80, July 2021

The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by one percent between June and July 2021, reaching SYP 167,439 (USD 67 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

On 10 July 2021, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection increased the price of subsidized bread by 100 percent to SYP 200/bundle. The price of subsidized diesel also increased to SYP 500/litre (up by 178 percent for heating and transport diesel and up by 270 percent for diesel for bakeries).

On 11 July, two official Decrees were issued raising the salaries and wages of civil servants, military workers and private professionals by 50 percent as well as raising pensions by 40 percent.