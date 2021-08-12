Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 79, June 2021

Highlights

○ The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket decreased by one percent between May and June 2021, reaching SYP 165,932 (USD 66 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

○ The decrease in water levels in the Euphrates River negatively affected production levels and prices of vegetables in its directly surrounding areas. On average in Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor, between April and June 2021 the price of tomato and eggplant decreased by 24 and 11 percentage points less than over the past three-year-average for April to June prices.

○ In June 2021, the informal exchange rate weakened m-o-m, and the Syrian pound lost one percent of its value reaching SYP 3,156/USD. The official exchange rate remained unchanged at SYP 2,500/USD.

○ Key-food item prices such as sugar and fresh eggs increased by three and 12 percent between May and June 2021, reaching SYP 1,985/kg and SYP 7,453/30 egg units, respectively.