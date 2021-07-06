Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 78, May 2021

Highlights

○ The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket decreased by five percent between April and May 2021, reaching SYP 167,842 (USD 67 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/USD).

○ In May 2021, the informal exchange rate continued to strengthen, appreciating by one percent. As a result, the price of many key food items continued to decrease. The price of vegetable oil and sugar decreased by 29 and eight percent, respectively, from April and May 2021.

○ However, the price of meat products increased in May 2021 mainly as a result of increased feed prices. Between April and May 2021, the price of minced beef, chicken legs and whole clean chicken increased by three, five and 13 percent, respectively.

○ Between April and May 2021, the price of all monitored COVID-19 items increased. Plastic gloves recorded the highest increase (26 percent), while alcohol spray recorded the lowest increase (three percent).

