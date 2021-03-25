Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 75, February 2021

Highlights

The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by 13 percent between January and February 2021, reaching SYP 136,398 (USD 109 at the official exchange rate of SYP 1,250/USD).

The national average terms of trade between wheat flour and wage labour, a proxy indicator for purchasing power, decreased by 13 percent between January and February 2021 reaching 3.5kgs of wheat flour/daily wage rate. This is lowest recorded level since monitoring of this indicator began in 2014, highlighting the serious deterioration of the purchasing power of Syrians.

The informal national average price of transport diesel increased by five percent between January and February 2021, reaching SYP 1,195/litre. The informal national average price of heating diesel increased by 15 percent, reaching SYP 1,257/litre.