Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 74, January 2021

Highlights

The national average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by eight percent between December 2020 and January 2021, reaching SYP 121,066 (USD 97 at the official exchange rate 1,250/USD).

On the 24th of January 2021, tensions in Tafas town in western Dar’a between the government forces and non-armed states intensified. In the closest monitored market by WFP, Mzeireb, the prices of cereals increased m-o-m reaching SYP 1,433/kg for bulgur (up six percent); SYP 1,933/kg for Egyptian white rice (up eight percent); and SYP 1,225/kg for wheat flour (up four percent).

On the 24th of January 2021, the Central Bank of Syria issued a new 5,000 Syrian pound bill for circulation and use. The previous highest note was SYP 2,000. ○ The informal Syrian pound exchange rate depreciated by four percent in January 2021 compared to December 2020, reaching SYP 2,899/USD.