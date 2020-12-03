Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 71, October 2020

Highlights

In October 2020, the national average price of a standard reference food basket increased by five percent compared to September 2020, reaching SYP 88,138 (USD 71 at the official exchange rate 1,250/USD). This is the highest price recorded since WFP started monitoring prices in 2013.

On 29 October, the official price of wheat flour increased from SYP 30,000/ MT to SYP 40,000/MT. Moreover, the price of subsidized bread increased from SYP 50/bundle to SYP 75/bundle for bread without a nylon bag and to SYP 100/bundle for bread with a nylon bag.

The bread bundle size also decreased from 1.3 kg to 1.1 kg.

The price of subsidized diesel remained at SYP 180/litre for heating and transportation, and at SYP 135/litre for bakeries. On the other hand, the price of subsidized diesel for industrial and commercial use increased from SYP 296/litre to SYP 650/litre.

The SYP/USD informal exchange rate weakened by 6 percent in October compared to September 2020.

Standard Food Basket

The national average price of a standard reference food basket1 increased by five percent in October 2020 compared to September 2020 reaching SYP 88,138.

The national average food basket price was 73 percent higher than that of April 2020 (six months ago) and was 247 percent higher compared to October 2019 (Figure 1). This is the highest recorded price since WFP started monitoring prices in 2013.

Month-on-month (m-o-m), all 14 governorates except Idleb reported an increasing average reference food basket price in October 2020 compared to September.

The highest m-o-m increase of 13 percent was reported in Tartous, while the lowest increase of three percent was reported in Hama.

Despite the m-o-m decrease, Idleb continued to report the highest reference food basket cost at SYP 106,680 (down two percent m-o-m), followed by Tartous at SYP 94,223 (up 13 percent m-o-m). Conversely, Deir-ez-Zor continued to report the lowest reference food basket cost at SYP 78,263 (up four percent m-o-m), followed by Ar-Raqqa at SYP 82,544 (up four percent m-o-m).

The price of the reference food basket has significantly increased across all 14 governorates compared to levels 12 months ago. Similarly, Idleb continued to record the highest increase (up 291 percent), followed by Quneitra (up 288 percent).

The gap between the highest and lowest average food basket prices reduced by 16 percent from SYP 33,752 in September 2020 to SYP 28,418 in October 2020 (Chart 1). However, week-on-week (w-o-w), the gap between the highest and lowest average food basket prices increased by 13 percent between the first and fourth weeks of October. Moreover, the gap is 73 percent larger than in April 2020 and 415 percent larger than October 2019, highlighting continued supply chain disruptions across the country.