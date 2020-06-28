Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 66, May 2020

Highlights

○ The national average price of a standard reference food basket in May 2020 was SYP 56,668 (USD 81 at the official exchange rate 700/USD), increasing by 11 percent compared to April 2020. The reference food basket price increased by 42 percent since February 2020.

○ Food prices continued to increase in May notwithstanding the progressive easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the government. The increase in prices was largely led by the continued depreciation of informal SYP/USD exchange rate in the second half of May.

○ The Syrian Pound continued its depreciation on the informal exchange rate market and averaged SYP 1,600/USD in May 2020 (up 27 percent m-o-m and up 178 percent y-o-y). Both the UN operational rate and the official exchange rate remained unchanged at SYP 700/USD.

○ The national average terms-of-trade between wheat flour and unskilled wage labour, a proxy for purchasing power, remained unchanged m-o-m but was 33 percent lower than in November 2019 and 37 percent lower than in May 2019.

Standard Food Basket

The national average price of a standard reference food basket1 increased by 11 percent between April and May 2020, reaching SYP 56,668. The national average food basket price was 100 percent higher than that of November 2019 and was 133 percent higher compared to May 2019 (Figure 1).

The increase in the national average food basket price is largely believed to be the result of the continued informal Syrian Pound/ US Dollar exchange rate depreciation.

Twelve governorates reported an increase in their average reference food basket price in May 2020 with the highest month-on-month (m-o-m) increase reported in Al-Hasakeh and Idleb (up 30 percent m-o-m), followed by Ar-Raqqa (up 27 percent m-o-m) and Dar’a (up 21 percent m-o-m). Two governorates reported decreases and one governorate had a constant food basket price.

Idleb continued to report the highest average food basket price in Syria reaching SYP 71,020 in May 2020, followed by Al-Hasakeh at SYP 63,021. The lowest average food basket price was reported in Deir-ez-Zor at SYP 48,931 (up 16 percent m-o-m), followed by Quneitra at SYP 49,664 (up ten percent m-o-m).

Compared to last year, the price of the reference food basket has increased across all 14 governorates. Idleb recorded the highest increase (up 198 percent), followed by Damascus and Al-Hasakeh (up 154 percent).

The gap between the highest and lowest average food basket price widened by 35 percent from SYP 16,414 in April 2020 to SYP 22,089 in May 2020 (Chart 1). The gap has also widened by 264 percent between May 2019 and May 2020. Highlighting worsening supply disruptions across Syria, price speculation by traders and difficulty to regulate prices.