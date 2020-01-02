Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 60, November 2019

Highlights

In November 2019, the national average price of a standard reference food basket increased by 11 percent reaching SYP 28,303 compared to October 2019 (USD 65 at the official exchange rate). The y-o-y food basket national average price was 21 percent higher compared to November 2018.

The national average informal exchange rate was SYP 691/USD, increasing by nine percent since October 2019. The exchange rate has depreciated versus the USD by 44 percent compared to November 2018.

Prices of many commodities have increased as a result of the Syrian Pound depreciation on the informal market. For example, m-o-m national average prices rose by 26 percent for vegetable oil, by 12 percent for wheat flour and by 11 percent for sugar.

The national average diesel price increased by four percent from last month to reach SYP 319/litre. Additionally, the national average refill price of one butane gas cylinder increased by one percent from last month to reach SYP 3,863/refill.

Standard Food Basket

In November 2019, the national average price of a standard reference food basket1 increased by 11 percent reaching SYP 28,303 compared to October 2019 (Chart 1). The national average food basket price has increased since May 2019 by 16 percent and since November 2018 by 21 percent.

All 14 governorates reported an increasing average reference food basket price in November with the highest month-on-month (m-o-m) increase reported in Homs (up 25 percent) followed by Lattakia (up 20 percent) and Hama (up 14 percent). The increase across all governorates is mainly driven by the depreciation of the Syrian Pound in the informal exchange market which caused an increase in the price of food items.

The highest average food basket price at SYP 31,845 was reported in Lattakia followed by Tartous at SYP 31,265 and Al-Hasakeh at SYP 31,122. On the other hand, the lowest reported average food basket price in November was reported in Damascus at SYP 24,397 followed by Rural Damascus at SYP 25,639.

Compared to last year, the price of the reference food basket increased significantly across all 14 governorates. The year-on-year (y-o-y) food basket national average price was 21 percent higher than November 2018. The largest y-o-y increases were recorded in Al-Hasakeh (up 51 percent), Lattakia (up 43 percent) and Tartous (up 39 percent).

Not only has the average food basket price increased but also the gap between the highest and lowest recorded average food baskets is widening. The gap expanded by 35 percent from SYP 5,522 in October 2019 to SYP 7,448 in November 2019 (Figure 1).