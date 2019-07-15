15 Jul 2019

Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 55, June 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Highlights

○ The national average price of diesel decreased for the first time after eight consecutive months of price increases. The price of diesel in June was SYP 337/litre (down three percent m-o-m).

○ Livestock prices are up 23 percent y-o-y as herders decide to hold-on to their animals following a good rainfall year. Hereby, making animal fodder widely available and will likely enable herders to increase the number of their livestock.

○ The national average informal exchange rate continued to increase in June reaching SYP 589/ USD 1, up two percent m-o-m.
June is the eleventh consecutive month of increase. The Syrian Pound has now on devalued on the informal market by 34 percent compared to June 2018 levels.

○ The national average price of a standard food basket remained relatively stable in June 2019, increasing by one percent compared to May 2019. In June the national average food basket price was SYP 24,705 (USD 57 at the official exchange rate).

