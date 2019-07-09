Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 54, May 2019
from World Food Programme
Report
Published on 31 May 2019
Highlights
- National average diesel prices have increased by 15 percent m-o -m and by 50 percent y -o-y, highlighting the severity of the ongoing fuel crisis.
- The average price of butane gas in Idleb has increased by nine percent m-o-m and by 19 percent y-o-y. The price increase is a result of the fuel crisis in Syria as well as being directly affected by the recent intensification of hostilities around north -west Syria.
- The national average informal exchange rate continues to increase to SYP 575/USD 1, up four percent compared to April 2019.
May marks the tenth consecutive month of increase, further devaluing the Syrian pound. The Syrian Pound has on average devalued on the informal market by 31 percent compared to May 2018.
- The national average price of a standard food basket remains relatively stable in May, increasing by one percent compared to April 2019. In May 2019 the national average food basket price was SYP 24,360 (USD 56 at the official exchange rate).