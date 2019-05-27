Syria Country Office Market Price Watch Bulletin Issue 53, April 2019

Highlights

○ The informal market price of petrol has fallen from around SYP 1,200/litre to SYP 625/litre in April as Syria has gained access to needed fuel imports from Lebanon. Rationing however on subsidised fuel at SYP 225/litre is ongoing and is currently at 100 litres per vehicle per month.

○ Butane gas price has fallen for the second month running. The national average price decreased by nine percent in April compared to the previous month and by 22 percent since peak prices in February 2019.

○ The informal national average exchange rate continues to increase to SYP 552/USD 1, up four percent compared to March 2019.

April marks the ninth consecutive month of increase, further devaluing the Syrian pound.

○ The national average price of a standard food basket remains relatively stable in April, increasing by one percent compared to March 2019. In April 2019 the national average food basket price was SYP 24,166 (USD 56 at the official exchange rate).