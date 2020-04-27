Syria Country Office COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Flash Update No. 2 | 9th - 22nd April 2020

Situation Overview

As of 21st April 2020, Syria reported a total of 42 COVID-19 confirmed cases: 33 active, 6 recovered and 3 registered deaths. Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Syria on March 23rd, the Government of Syria has introduced measures amid fears of a spike of the novel coronavirus. These measures include movement restrictions between governorates, between city centers and rural areas, as well as a countrywide curfew in effort to ensure social distancing and self-isolation to minimize the risks of infections. Part of these efforts also include a ban on public gatherings and activities that involve large numbers of people. In Syria, people affected by humanitarian crises, particularly those displaced and/or living in camps and camp-like settings, are faced with challenges accessing health services that were otherwise available before the COVID- 19 outbreak. Several measures have been taken at international and national levels to contain the spread of the virus, which has disrupted people's normal lives including humanitarian response, in addition to the already existing dire humanitarian needs before the pandemic.

In Syria, people affected by humanitarian crises, particularly those displaced and/or living in camps and camp-like settings, are faced with challenges accessing health services that were otherwise available before the COVID-19 outbreak. The most affected and at-risk population groups due to COVID-19 and their vulnerabilities include women and girls who have to abide by sociocultural norms that require the authorization of a male family member to seek health care and receive appropriate treatments, or who lack power to take decisions. Women’s predominant role in caregiving, and as health and social welfare responders, makes them particularly exposed to potential contamination. Risks are also heightened for pregnant women who are more susceptible to contracting many transmissible infections. There are clear indications that gender-based violence (GBV), and particularly intimate partner violence, is increasing globally due to some of the containment measures, including prolonged time inside the house with the entire family, compounded by the disruption of support services. Syria is no exception. Those at risk and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance also include: pregnant and lactating women, widows, children, people with disabilities, the elderly and those whose coping mechanism are drastically diminished. The effects of self-isolation and quarantine, lockdown and movement restrictions have created a new wave of GBV risks and significant limitations in availability and access to protection services, including, but not limited to, case management and psychosocial support.