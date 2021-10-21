Syria - Conflict in Northwest Syria (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UNICEF, OHCHR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2021)

On 20 October, shelling by the Syrian Government/allies hit a market and school surroundings in the city of Ariha in Idlib province, reportedly inflicting heavy civilian casualties including among children on their way to school.

Shelling and airstrikes have become commonplace in Northwest Syria over the past months. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) documented 129 civilians killed and 261 injured since the beginning of the year.