16 Jan 2018

Syria: As conflict in Homs city subsides, Syria Humanitarian Fund steps up efforts to rebuild city’s homes and community

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Jan 2018

Fifty-year-old Abdul Malek AlNajjar is one of over 355,000 internally displaced people who had to leave their homes in Homs city due to the conflict that raged in the city

Like countless others, Abdul Malek and his family had to flee in May 2012 due to the fierce fighting and they were internally displaced multiple times inside the city. An electrician supporting his wife and four children, Abdul Malek also lost his business and was forced to become a daily labourer. “Living in a shelter is not the same as permanent house. It was particularly difficult for my wife and children,” he said.

