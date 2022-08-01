Syria - Conflict ETC Situation Report #54 (Reporting period: 01/06/2022 to 31/07/2022)

The ETC was activated in Syria in January 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every two months.

Highlights

• In partnership with the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the ETC completed maintenance of the VHF radio network and Security Operations Centre (SOC) equipment in Damascus to ensure services are maximized for responders.

• From 25 May to 20 June, the ETC established VHF radio coverage in Al-Hol camp and the surrounding area, and linked responders in the camp to the UNDSS SOC in Qamishli to improve staff safety.

• The ETC completed the initial selection process for the planned technical workshop scheduled to take place in October 2022 for inter-agency partners in Syria. Expressions of interest were received from a total of 25 personnel from nine UN agencies.

Activities

Coordination

The ETC continues to participate in the weekly Syria Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) meetings. One key update impacting on the ETC is the United Nations Security Council resolution to extend the entry of assistance into northern Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey by six months, until 10 January 2023.

The joint ETC and WFP oversight mission to Aleppo―planned to take place in July―was postponed due to staff shortages. The team is working to identify an alternative date. When the mission goes ahead, the ETC Coordinator will meet with all partners in the UN hub to gather their inputs on ETC services and assess the service infrastructure.

Data connectivity

The ETC provides internet connectivity services to humanitarians from 11 UN agencies in six sites in Syria (Aleppo, Deir Ez-Zor, Hama, Homs, Qamishli) and Turkey (Gaziantep).

A shipment of network equipment to upgrade the connectivity infrastructure in all UN hubs in Syria was dispatched from the USA on 4 July and is now undergoing the customs clearance process at the Syrian border. Following engagement between the ETC and the authorities, the new processing time to clear equipment from customs is expected to be reduced to 45 days.

The ETC received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to conduct a mission to Deir Ez-Zor from 7-11 August to upgrade the existing solar power solution to support data connectivity services. The ETC delivered the required equipment to Deir Ez-Zor in May in preparation for the installation mission. To further upgrade connectivity services in the UN hub in Deir Ez-Zor, the ETC is engaging with the ICT Working Group to activate a back-up fibre internet link provided by a second Internet Service Provider (ISP) and agree on a revised technical set-up of the connectivity network to meet enhanced requirements. Partner UNICEF is following up with the ISP on the new set-up.