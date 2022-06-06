Syria - Conflict ETC Situation Report #53 (Reporting period: 01/04/2022 to 31/05/2022)

The ETC was activated in Syria in January 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every two months.
Highlights
An ETC team deployed to Qamishli on a mission from 25 May to 15 June. After conducting maintenance and upgrades to the telecommunications infrastructure in the UN hub, a backup solar power solution was installed to support connectivity and security communications on 30 May.
As a part of the mission, on 30 May a site survey was conducted at Al Hol camp, situated 85km south of Qamishli. The survey was conducted in preparation for a project to expand VHF radio coverage in the camp in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
On 19 May, equipment was delivered to Deir Ez-Zor to upgrade the capacity of the solar power system in the UN hub to cover the power requirements for ETC connectivity services. The installation is planned to take place at the end of June.