Syria - Conflict ETC Situation Report #53 (Reporting period: 01/04/2022 to 31/05/2022)

The ETC was activated in Syria in January 2013 in response to the conflict crisis. Situation Reports are distributed every two months.

Highlights

An ETC team deployed to Qamishli on a mission from 25 May to 15 June. After conducting maintenance and upgrades to the telecommunications infrastructure in the UN hub, a backup solar power solution was installed to support connectivity and security communications on 30 May.

As a part of the mission, on 30 May a site survey was conducted at Al Hol camp, situated 85km south of Qamishli. The survey was conducted in preparation for a project to expand VHF radio coverage in the camp in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).