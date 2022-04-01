Syria – Conflict ETC Situation Report #52 (Reporting period: 01/02/2022 to 31/03/2022)

Highlights

·Due to a new funding contribution of US$250,000 from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the ETC in Syria is 100 percent funded out a required US$550,000 in 2022.

·The ETC has completed maintenance activities in four out of five UN hubs as part of a large infrastructure project to maintain and upgrade all ETC communications equipment to improve services for humanitarian responders.

·The ETC received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to expand VHF radio coverage in Al Hol Camp in Al-Hasakah governate. The expansion is in response to the latest security assessment in the camp.