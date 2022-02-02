Syria – Conflict ETC Situation Report #51 (Reporting period: 01/12/2021 to 31/01/2022)

Highlights

·The ETC submitted its 2022-2023 inputs to the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Syria with a 2022 budget of US$550,000.

·In 2022, the ETC will enable the work of humanitarians in Syria by enhancing VHF radio networks, upgrading connectivity infrastructure, deploying back-up power solutions to support services, providing ICT helpdesk support and developing the technical capacity of national ICT staff.

·ETC connectivity services provided in the humanitarian hub in Deir Ez-Zor have been significantly improved by the ETC and national service providers in Syria through a series of activities including the upgrade and installation of additional links and power back-up systems.