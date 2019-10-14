Syria - Conflict (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2019)

Since the beginning of hostilities in North East Syria (NES) on 9 October, up to 200,000 individuals have been reportedly displaced (figures cannot be confirmed at present). This displacement has been mainly within NES, but patterns of displacement may change.

Civilian infrastructure has been hit, including medical services. Two incidents of ambulance targeting have been reported and power lines have been cut to a water station serving 400,000 people.

The continuity of services is severely affected and future developments are uncertain, in particular the health service in NES, which was particularly dependent on international support. Vital water networks need to be restored. Over 100,000 people live in camps across NES. One camp close to the border was relocated on 12-13 October and the status of the other camps is very fragile.