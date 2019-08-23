Syria – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Due to the ongoing escalation of hostilities in northern Hama and southern Idlib, more than 75,000 people have been displaced towards northern zones of the Idlib governorate in the month of August. According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, the total number of tracked displacements since the beginning of this year has increased to 730,165. Almost 500,000 people are living in formal and informal IDP settlements. Humanitarian organisations fear an even further deterioration of the situation in the coming weeks/months, if hostilities move further north, reaching more densely populated areas.
- DG ECHO partners report an overall worsening of the humanitarian situation and increasing emergency needs. The critical funding gaps to address the most urgent needs are estimated at €101 million. Emergency shelter, basic non-food items and water supply are sectors that require immediate action across Northwest Syria.
- Northwest Syria currently hosts approximately 3.8 million people. It is estimated that at least 1.2 million have been forcibly displaced several times, many of them up to five times. The local population has mostly depleted their own resources.