27 Jun 2018

Syria - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

  • In the last 24 hours, there has been a significant escalation in hostilities in new areas such as Nawa and Nasib, suggesting there is little commitment left to upholding the de-escalation agreement.

  • An estimated 45 000-50 000 people have reportedly been displaced due to the fighting, mostly from eastern Dara’a Governorate to areas near the border with Jordan. Further displacement is expected as hostilities continue.

  • Jordan says it will not take in Syrians fleeing the new offensive. In a message on social media, the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Jordan would not be able to host more Syrian refugees, and urged all parties to uphold the ceasefire agreement in southern Syria.

  • To date, the main access routes for cross border actors into Syria remain operational. DG ECHO humanitarian partners (UN, international organisations, NGOs and international NGOs) continue to provide food, health, nutrition, education and core relief items to hundreds of people in need.

  • Preparedness plans are being actively translated into operational plans. Capacity exists to respond to the growing needs, pending safe and unrestricted access.

