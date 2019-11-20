Syria: Complex Emergency Revised Emergency Appeal (MDRSY003)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 28.7 million Swiss francs to support the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to continue providing life-saving assistance that meets the critical humanitarian needs of vulnerable people (October 2019 to December 2020) - including food distributions for more than 500,000 people and emergency non-food relief support for 8,000 households and winter support for 60,000 children. The operation will also support 310,000 people to access emergency and basic health services. The overall funding requirements from the launch of the Emergency Appeal in July 2012 to December 2020 is 195.1 million Swiss francs.

This revised Emergency Appeal is one of two complementary planning tools (the other being the Operational Plan - OP) which will be used in parallel in 2020 and will enable SARC to continue providing essential services when and where needed throughout Syria until the end of December 2020. It takes into account the coordinated interventions of incountry partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies active in Syria.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

July 2012: Emergency Appeal is launched to support SARC to assist over 200,000 people.

December 2012: The Emergency Appeal is revised to help SARC to assist up to 650,000 people.

July 2013: The Emergency Appeal is revised to support SARC to reach up to 910,000 people. People in need reach 6M.

November 2013: The Emergency Appeal is revised to support SARC to reach up to 5M people. People in need reach 9M.

December 2014: The appeal is revised to support SARC reach up to 8M people. People in need reach 12M.

May 2016: The Emergency Appeal is revised to support SARC in reaching 3M people in 2016. People in need reach 13M.

December 2016: The Emergency Appeal is revised to support SARC in reaching 3M people in 2017.People in need remain at 13M.

December 2017: The Emergency Appeal is extended until December 2018.

April 2018: The Emergency Appeal is revised to support SARC in reaching 3M people in 2018 and respond to new emergencies in Eastern Ghouta and North Aleppo. People in need remain at 13M

November 2019: The Emergency Appeal is revised and extended until December 2020 (complementary to OP 2020)