Syria

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION: Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION: Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION: Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – May 2021

4.8 MILLION: Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – May 2021

2.1 MILLION: Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – November 2020

  • Clashes in southern Syria’s Dar’a al Balad area intensified in late July and early August, resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and increased humanitarian needs.

  • UNSC renews UN authorization for cross-border humanitarian assistance deliveries into northwest Syria for 12 months.

  • Populations in northeast Syria lack sufficient access to water amid ongoing drought and low water levels in the Euphrates River.

  • Approximately 96 percent of surveyed households in northwest Syria lacked access to sufficient income in June, NGO REACH reports.

