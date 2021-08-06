Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION: Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION: Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION: Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – May 2021

4.8 MILLION: Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

UN – May 2021

2.1 MILLION: Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

UN – November 2020