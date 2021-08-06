Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
13.4 MILLION: Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – March 2021
12.4 MILLION: Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – December 2020
6.7 MILLION: Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – May 2021
4.8 MILLION: Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – May 2021
2.1 MILLION: Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – November 2020
Clashes in southern Syria’s Dar’a al Balad area intensified in late July and early August, resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and increased humanitarian needs.
UNSC renews UN authorization for cross-border humanitarian assistance deliveries into northwest Syria for 12 months.
Populations in northeast Syria lack sufficient access to water amid ongoing drought and low water levels in the Euphrates River.
Approximately 96 percent of surveyed households in northwest Syria lacked access to sufficient income in June, NGO REACH reports.