Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On June 30, during the fourth annual Brussels Conference on Supporting Syria and the Region, U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James F. Jeffrey announced nearly $700 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) humanitarian assistance for the Syria crisis. The funding will support the provision of emergency food, health, livelihoods, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable populations in Syria and Syrian refugees in the region. Since the start of the crisis in 2012, the USG has provided more than $11.3 billion in humanitarian assistance to help Syrians in need.

UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2504—which reauthorized UN cross-border humanitarian access to northwest Syria from Turkey but did not reauthorize access to northeast Syria from Iraq—is set to expire on July 10, jeopardizing access to UN humanitarian goods and services for approximately 2.8 million people in need of assistance in the northwest. The USG and other relief actors are calling for the renewal of the authorization, as well as the reauthorization of UN access to northeast Syria from Iraq, to continue the delivery of life-saving assistance to millions of people.