Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION: Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – February 2022

12 MILLION: Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – February 2022

6.7 MILLION: Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – March 2022

5.5 MILLION: Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – March 2022

2.1 MILLION: Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2642 on July 12, renewing UN authorization to provide cross-border humanitarian assistance into northwest Syria for six months.

Violence in northeast Syria’s Al Hol camp resulted in the deaths of 21 individuals from April to June, according to SCF.