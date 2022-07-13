Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
14.6 MILLION: Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – February 2022
12 MILLION: Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – February 2022
6.7 MILLION: Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – March 2022
5.5 MILLION: Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
USAID/BHA – March 2022
2.1 MILLION: Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
State/PRM – Sept 2021
The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2642 on July 12, renewing UN authorization to provide cross-border humanitarian assistance into northwest Syria for six months.
Violence in northeast Syria’s Al Hol camp resulted in the deaths of 21 individuals from April to June, according to SCF.
-
Approximately half of pregnant and lactating women and 30 percent of children are experiencing undernutrition in northwest Syria amid deteriorating economic conditions, the UN reports. Meanwhile, food prices in Syria increased for the eighth consecutive month in April.