Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – March 2021

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – May 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

UN – May 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

UN – November 2020

• The USG announces more than $436 million in additional funding to support the humanitarian response in Syria and Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.

• The United States, UN, and NGOs advocate for continued UN cross-border humanitarian assistance deliveries into Syria.

• Airstrikes and artillery shelling destroy Al Shifaa hospital in Aleppo and a White Helmets facility in western Hamah, resulting in aid worker and civilian casualties.

• Nearly 40 percent of households in Syria report inadequate food consumption in May