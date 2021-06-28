Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – March 2021
12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – December 2020
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – May 2021
4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – May 2021
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
UN – November 2020
• The USG announces more than $436 million in additional funding to support the humanitarian response in Syria and Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.
• The United States, UN, and NGOs advocate for continued UN cross-border humanitarian assistance deliveries into Syria.
• Airstrikes and artillery shelling destroy Al Shifaa hospital in Aleppo and a White Helmets facility in western Hamah, resulting in aid worker and civilian casualties.
• Nearly 40 percent of households in Syria report inadequate food consumption in May