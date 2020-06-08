Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Relief actors continue food, health, shelter, and WASH support in Syria, adapt activities to mitigate COVID-19

• Health officials confirm 141 COVID19 cases in SARG-held areas and six cases in northeast Syria

• Humanitarian community advocates against potential lapse in UN crossborder aid authorization due to upcoming UNSC Resolution 2504 expiration

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Humanitarian actors, including U.S. Government (USG) partners, continue to address coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns in Syria by adapting existing programming to mitigate and respond to COVID-19 transmission. Relief organizations continue to deliver food, health, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance, supporting vulnerable populations despite COVID-19-related restrictions.

• Health organizations in Syria had established COVID-19 testing capacity in Aleppo,

Damascus, Idlib, and Latakia governorates as of late May, spanning multiple areas of control. Relief agencies plan to expand to additional areas as health supplies and capacity, as well as relevant Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) approval, allow. As of June 7, health actors had confirmed 141 COVID-19 cases in SARG-held areas, an additional six cases in northeast Syria, and no cases in opposition-held areas of northwest Syria.

• In early January, the UN Security Council (UNSC) passed Resolution 2504, which reauthorized UN cross-border humanitarian access to northwest Syria through Turkey’s Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salama crossings for a period of six months. A mid-May report from the UN Secretary-General concluded that no alternatives can match the scale and scope of UN cross-border support to northwest Syria, and significant gaps already exist in northeast Syria following the UNSC’s removal of authorization for UN humanitarian access through Iraq’s Yaroubia border crossing in January. With UNSC Resolution 2504 set to expire on July 10, the USG and many humanitarian organizations are calling for the renewal of the authorization for UN cross-border assistance to northwest Syria, as well as reauthorizing UN access to northeast Syria, to continue the delivery of life-saving assistance to millions of people.