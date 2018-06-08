08 Jun 2018

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (265.55 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SARG regains complete control of Damascus following military campaign against ISIS-held areas of Al Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk

  • Nearly 12,900 IDPs return to areas of origin in Eastern Ghouta despite destruction and lack of services

  • WFP delivers food assistance to more than 2.8 million people across Syria in May

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On May 21, the Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) regained control of southern Damascus’ Al Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood and the adjoining unofficial Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp—the last two areas of Damascus held by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)—bringing Damascus under complete SARG control for the first time since 2011. The UN reports that SARG military operations resulted in at least 60 civilian deaths and widespread destruction of Yarmouk’s infrastructure.

  • On June 5, State/PRM partner UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reached Rif Damascus Governorate’s Yalda town for the first time since May 2016. The UN agency delivered life-saving assistance to approximately 2,500 people, including Palestinian refugees and Syrians displaced from Yarmouk camp.

  • Between May 7 and 17, an estimated 35,600 people evacuated northern rural Homs Governorate as part of a local agreement between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and the SARG and the Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF). On May 30, the first interagency humanitarian convoy since the SARG regained control of the region reached northern Homs’s Talbiseh town and surrounding villages and southern Hamah Governorate’s Tlul Elhomor town, delivering assistance to 105,000 people.

  • Since late 2017, approximately 175,000 people have returned to Dayr az Zawr Governorate and approximately 132,000 people have returned to Ar Raqqah city, despite continued explosive hazard risks. In response, USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) has increased assistance for returnees; in April, WFP reached populations in Ar Raqqah city for the first time since 2014, delivering food rations for 30,000 people

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.