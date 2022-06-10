Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – February 2022

12 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – February 2022

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – March 2022

5.5 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – March 2022

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

• U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda ThomasGreenfield visited Turkey’s Bab al-Hawa border crossing in early June and discussed cross-border humanitarian assistance operations in northwest Syria with relief organizations.

• The UN dispatched its fourth cross-line humanitarian convoy to Idlib Governorate on May 16, carrying food commodities sufficient to support approximately 40,000 people in northwest Syria.

• Poor economic conditions, limited health infrastructure, and insufficient safe drinking water have contributed to a higher prevalence of wasting in northeast Syria compared to other regions.

• The 2020–2021 wheat harvest in northeast Syria represented the lowest on record since 2017.