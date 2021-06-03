Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – March 2021
12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – December 2020
6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2021
4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – May 2021
2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – November 2020
The USG announced more than $239 million in additional humanitarian funding to respond to the Syria crisis.
UN cross-border assistance continues to support 2.4 million people in northwest Syria each month through Bab al-Hawa.
Relief actors monitor a water crisis in northeast Syria prompted by low water levels in the Euphrates River.
USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners provide life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance to IDPs, vulnerable host community members, and refugees in the region.