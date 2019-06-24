24 Jun 2019

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Attacks in northwestern Syria displace at least 310,000 people in May, damage and destroy health care centers

• Relief organizations respond to shelter, health care needs at Al Hol camp • Food security conditions worsen in hard-toreach areas of Syria

• Rukban departures continue through May

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Ongoing Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) and Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) airstrikes and shelling in northwestern Syria continue to kill, injure, and displace civilians; destroy health facilities; and result in the suspension of relief operations in many armed opposition group (AOG)-controlled areas of Idlib and northern Hamah governorates, the UN reports. Between April 28 and May 29, SARG and GoRF-led hostilities killed at least 300 people and damaged more than 20 hospitals and primary health care centers in northwestern Syria, according to the UN. Since May 1, airstrikes and shelling have displaced at least 310,000 people.

• An estimated 73,000 people were residing at Al Hasakah Governorate’s Al Hol camp as of June 19, the UN reports. Relief organizations continue to respond to emergency food, health, nutrition, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs among the camp population—nearly 65,000 of whom arrived at the site between early December and late May.

• Since late March, approximately 14,300 people have departed the informal Rukban settlement—located along the Syria–Jordan border berm—and arrived at five collective shelters in Homs Governorate, the UN reports. With support from the UN, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and local health agencies are responding to the emergency needs of populations departing Rukban.

