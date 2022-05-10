Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2022

12 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – February 2022

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – March 2022

5.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria USAID/BHA – March 2022

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria State/PRM – September 2021

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $808 million in new USG humanitarian funding in response to the Syria crisis during the sixth annual Brussels Conference on Supporting Syria and the Region on May 10.

With USG and other donor support, UN agencies continued to deliver life-saving assistance crossborder from Turkey into northwest Syria as humanitarian needs continue to increase.