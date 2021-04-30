Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – November 2020

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – February 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – March 2021

The first delivery of COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Syria in late April, scheduled for provision to vulnerable populations in the coming weeks.

Food insecurity remained at critical levels across Syria in March, due in part to the regional economic crisis and devaluation of the Syrian currency.

Hostilities continued to endanger humanitarian staff across Syria, as relief actors recorded several deadly incidents throughout early 2021.