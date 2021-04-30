Syria + 6 more

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria UN – February 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria UN – November 2020

12.4 MILLION Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria UN – February 2021

4.8 MILLION Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – March 2021

  • The first delivery of COVAX-supported COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Syria in late April, scheduled for provision to vulnerable populations in the coming weeks.

  • Food insecurity remained at critical levels across Syria in March, due in part to the regional economic crisis and devaluation of the Syrian currency.

  • Hostilities continued to endanger humanitarian staff across Syria, as relief actors recorded several deadly incidents throughout early 2021.

  • More than half of northwest Syria’s 2.7 million IDPs live in inadequate housing conditions

