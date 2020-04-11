Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• SARG confirms 19 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths, in Syria

• Nearly 70 percent of people in northwest Syria are displaced; some IDPs return to areas of origin since March 6 ceasefire

• Relief actors continue to adjust activities to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in Syria, including adapting to related policies and movement restrictions

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• As of April 10, the Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) Ministry of Health had confirmed 19 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, including two deaths, countrywide; no cases had been confirmed in northeast or northwest Syria. The UN reports that densely populated urban areas; overcrowded collective shelters, displacement camps, and informal settlements; and locations with active hostilities remain the areas of highest concern for COVID-19 in Syria. In addition to older persons and those with underlying health issues, internally displaced persons (IDPs) are considered particularly at risk due to the insufficient water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure and debilitated health care system in Syria.

• As of early March, nearly 2.9 million IDPs were sheltering in northwest Syria, representing nearly 70 percent of the area’s total current population of nearly 4.2 million people, according to the UN. The figure includes approximately 940,000 people who have been displaced by conflict since December 1. A ceasefire that began on March 6— negotiated by the Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF) and the Government of Turkey (GoT)—has resulted in relatively improved security conditions, allowing more than 32,000 people to return to areas of origin as of early April, relief actors report.

• Humanitarian agencies—including USAID and State/PRM partners—continue to adapt programming in response to COVID-19 related concerns, navigating barriers posed by movement restrictions and border closures, incorporating complementary WASH and health activities, including social distancing in distribution protocols, disseminating public health and prevention messaging, and shifting to remote management of some programs.