10 May 2019

Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

US Agency for International Development
10 May 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

• Attacks in northwestern Syria displace at least 179,600 people from April 29–May 9, damaging and destroying health care centers

• Relief organizations respond to emergency needs among 73,500 Al Hol camp residents as rate of arrivals decreases

• Approximately 10,900 people depart Rukban since late March

• Conflict kills at least 324 civilians across Syria in April

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Escalated attacks in northwestern Syria caused civilian casualties and displacement, destroyed health facilities, increased humanitarian needs, and resulted in suspension of relief operations in many armed opposition group (AOG)-controlled areas of Idlib and northern Hamah governorates, the UN reports. Between April 28 and May 9, Syrian Arab Republic Government (SARG) and Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF)-led airstrikes and shelling killed at least 100 people, displaced at least 179,600 people, and damaged approximately 13 hospitals and primary health care centers in northwestern Syria, according to the UN.

• Approximately 73,500 people were residing at Al Hasakah Governorate’s Al Hol camp as of May 1, the UN reports. Relief organizations continue to respond to emergency health, nutrition, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs among the camp population.

• Since late March, approximately 10,900 people departed the informal Rukban settlement—located along the Syria–Jordan border berm—and arrived at five collective shelters in Homs Governorate, the UN reports. With support from the UN and partners, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and local health agencies are responding to the emergency needs of populations departing Rukban.

