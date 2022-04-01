Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

12 MILLION

Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

6.9 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – Feb 2022

5.5 MILLION

Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria

USAID/BHA – Dec 2021

2.1 MILLION

Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

State/PRM – Sept 2021

Clashes in northeast Syria’s Al Hol Camp on March 28 resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to 12 people. In response, authorities imposed a lockdown and suspended most humanitarian activities in the camp.

During a March briefing, ERC Martin Griffiths called on the UNSC to continue efforts to renew the existing resolution for cross-border assistance prior to its expiration in July.