Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
SITUATION AT A GLANCE

14.6 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – Feb 2022

12 MILLION
Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – Feb 2022

6.9 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – Feb 2022

5.5 MILLION
Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
USAID/BHA – Dec 2021

2.1 MILLION
Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
State/PRM – Sept 2021

  • Clashes in northeast Syria’s Al Hol Camp on March 28 resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to 12 people. In response, authorities imposed a lockdown and suspended most humanitarian activities in the camp.

  • During a March briefing, ERC Martin Griffiths called on the UNSC to continue efforts to renew the existing resolution for cross-border assistance prior to its expiration in July.

  • Prices of basic food commodities continued to increase countrywide in February, reaching record highs for the sixth consecutive month.

