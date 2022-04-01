Syria + 6 more
Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
14.6 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria
UN – Feb 2022
12 MILLION
Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria
UN – Feb 2022
6.9 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria
UN – Feb 2022
5.5 MILLION
Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria
USAID/BHA – Dec 2021
2.1 MILLION
Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria
State/PRM – Sept 2021
Clashes in northeast Syria’s Al Hol Camp on March 28 resulted in at least two civilian deaths and injuries to 12 people. In response, authorities imposed a lockdown and suspended most humanitarian activities in the camp.
During a March briefing, ERC Martin Griffiths called on the UNSC to continue efforts to renew the existing resolution for cross-border assistance prior to its expiration in July.
Prices of basic food commodities continued to increase countrywide in February, reaching record highs for the sixth consecutive month.