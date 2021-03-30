Syria ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

13.4 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

UN – February 2021

12.4 MILLION

Estimated Food-Insecure Population in Syria

UN – December 2020

6.7 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in Syria

UN – February 2021

4.8 MILLION

Estimated People USAID/BHA Reaches per Month in Syria UN – February 2021

2.1 MILLION

Estimated People State/PRM Reaches per Month in Syria

UN – November 2020

The USG announced more than $596 million in new humanitarian funding for the Syria crisis during the fifth annual Brussels Conference on Supporting Syria and the Region on March 30.

Recent hostilities in northwest Syria, including targeted attacks on a hospital on March 21, highlight the importance of UN cross-border access to vulnerable populations.

Food security conditions continued to deteriorate across Syria in early 2021.

USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners provide lifesaving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance to IDPs, vulnerable host community members, and refugees in the region.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USG Announces $596 Million in Funding at Brussels Conference on Syria

On March 30, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced more than $596 million in additional U.S. Government (USG) humanitarian assistance for the Syria crisis during the fifth annual Brussels Conference on Supporting Syria and the Region, the main annual high-level fundraising event for the Syria crisis. The new assistance comprises approximately $347 million from USAID/BHA and more than $249 million from State/PRM to provide life-saving emergency food, health, livelihoods, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance to Syrians. The funding will support internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable populations in Syria and refugees in the region, including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey. Since the start of the crisis in 2012, the USG has provided more than $12.8 billion in humanitarian assistance to help Syrians in need.

The new funding includes USG support for UN agencies and non-governmental organization (NGO) partners to provide education, health, livelihoods, mental health, multipurpose cash, protection, psychosocial, shelter, and emergency food and nutrition assistance to Syrian refugees in the region; distribute shelter and relief commodity support to IDPs in Syria; rehabilitate shelters damaged by conflict and natural hazards; bolster IDPs’ economic resilience by restoring livelihoods; and ensure communities’ access to safe and reliable sources of water, particularly as part of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mitigation efforts.

Hostilities in Northwest Syria Reinforce Call for UN Cross -Border Access

Recent hostilities in northwest Syria—including attacks on civilian and humanitarian infrastructure—have provoked international condemnation and triggered additional advocacy efforts ahead of the July expiration of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2533, which authorizes UN humanitarian access to northwest Syria through Turkey’s Bab al-Hawa border crossing. Relief actors reiterate that UN access is essential to providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in northern Syria, particularly during and following hostilities. On March 21, a series of airstrikes and accompanying artillery shelling struck multiple locations in Aleppo and Idlib governorates, including Al Atareb Surgical Hospital in Aleppo’s Jebel Samen District and areas near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. The airstrikes on the UN- and NGO-supported hospital resulted in the deaths of at least seven civilians— including two children—and injured at least 15 other people—including five medical staff—while causing significant damage to the hospital, resulting in the evacuation of all patients and staff and the suspension of all health services. Prior to the attack, the hospital had provided an average of 3,600 out-patient medical services per month, nearly 200 surgeries, and emergency and obstetrics services; the majority of casualties from the March 21 attack were patients or staff.

Additionally, artillery shelling on March 21 hit two residential neighborhoods in Aleppo city, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and injuring at least 17 others, including two children, according to the UN. Aerial attacks on the same date also struck near densely-populated IDP camps and Bab al-Hawa border crossing, impeding life-saving UN cross-border humanitarian deliveries. Additional airstrikes in northern Idlib resulted in a fire at an NGO-supported warehouse on March 21, resulting in the destruction of humanitarian relief commodities that would have supported nearly 25,000 people in northwest Syria. The series of attacks on March 21 was the first of its kind on transportation routes in the northern Idlib area since 2015, according to an NGO. In a March 23 statement, the UN condemned the recent attacks in northwest Syria and reiterated that targeted attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including health care facilities, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Food Security Conditions Continue to Deteriorate Across Syria

Vulnerable populations continue to experience worsening food security conditions across Syria, according to an early 2021 food security analysis conducted by the UN World Food Program (WFP). Nearly half of surveyed households—including IDPs and host community members across Syria— reported poor or borderline levels of food consumption during February 2021, representing an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous month and an increase of 48 percent compared to February 2020. Female-headed households were disproportionately likely to experience food insecurity, with 59 percent reporting inadequate food consumption during the month. The ongoing economic crisis, and the resultant high food prices and negative impact on purchasing power, have led Syrian households to increasingly rely on negative coping strategies to meet their essential food needs. For instance, approximately 70 percent of households countrywide reported purchasing food on credit in February, an 11 percent increase since December 2020, while nearly 47 percent of households reported reducing adult food consumption to prioritize children’s food consumption needs, an increase of 5 percent compared to January 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic downturn has exacerbated the food crisis, driving additional Syrians to become food-insecure. Nearly 60 percent of Syria’s total population— approximately 12.4 million people—were food-insecure as of late 2020, representing an increase of 4.5 million people compared to 2019, WFP reports. Of the total, at least 1.3 million people were categorized as severely food-insecure, indicating that they are unable to survive without food assistance. The UN agency, with USAID/BHA support, reaches an average of nearly 5 million people per month with emergency food assistance inside Syria. Notably, a significant portion of that food assistance— nearly 30 percent of the countrywide total during February—is transported cross-border into Syria through Bab al-Hawa, further reinforcing the importance of UN access.

Women and Girls Disproportionately Affected by 10 Years of Conflict

Since 2011, intermittent hostilities and political and economic instability have generated significant humanitarian needs across Syria, resulting in approximately 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance—or nearly two-thirds of the country’s total population—as of January 2021, the UN reports.

According to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), women and girls are disproportionately affected by the conflict both inside Syria and in neighboring countries, as insecurity, economic pressures, and genderbased violence (GBV) risks have sharply increased over the past ten years. Of the 13.4 million people in need in Syria, nearly 7 million are women and girls of reproductive age and approximately 500,000 are pregnant, requiring access to critical sexual and reproductive health services, which are difficult to access in Syria’s degraded health care system. Further, UNFPA has stressed that increased food insecurity will likely lead to heightened risks of GBV and harmful practices in Syria, such as early and forced marriage, as households struggle to meet basic needs.

According to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90 percent of the population in Syria lives below the poverty line, which has the most significant impact on vulnerable groups such as women and children, IDPs, and people with disabilities. Nearly one-third of the population— predominantly women and children—resides in IDP camps or camp-like settlements across northern Syria with limited access to food, health care, shelter, safe drinking water, and WASH services. More than ten years of conflict and direct attacks on health infrastructure have significantly deteriorated the health care system countrywide, creating additional obstacles for vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of early 2021, nearly one-quarter of all hospitals and one-third of all primary health care centers across Syria remain inoperable, WHO reports.